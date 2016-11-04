Rap Basement

HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Kanye West

Kanye West Cuts LA Show Short After Losing Voice

Posted By on November 4, 2016

kanye-west

Kanye West was 45 minutes into his Saint Pablo set at The Forum when he abruptly asked that the lights be turned on.

“Turn the lights up, shows over. I can’t let ya’ll have a show where I can’t perform. I’m sorry.”

Kanye went on to explain his voice went out, and he couldn’t leave the fans with a half ass show.

 “I’m very sorry, I love you, I promise to do better next time.”

There’s also been reports that Kanye offered up refunds to the crowd. Footage of the incident can be seen below:

 

  • Cory S.

    Kim Scott is still abusing me. I am not friends with her sisters nor cousins either. She abuses Marshall too, and Isis, and etc.

  • Cory S.

    I hope Kanye gets better, by the way. What a tough time of year for him. <3 Kim West K.
    #jawsclenched
    Cory~

