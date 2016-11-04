Kanye West Cuts LA Show Short After Losing Voice

Kanye West was 45 minutes into his Saint Pablo set at The Forum when he abruptly asked that the lights be turned on.

“Turn the lights up, shows over. I can’t let ya’ll have a show where I can’t perform. I’m sorry.”

Kanye went on to explain his voice went out, and he couldn’t leave the fans with a half ass show.

“I’m very sorry, I love you, I promise to do better next time.”

There’s also been reports that Kanye offered up refunds to the crowd. Footage of the incident can be seen below: