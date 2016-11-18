Kanye West – A Donald Trump Fan?

Kanye West revealed Thursday night that he is all for Donald Trump becoming the next President.

According to TMZ, sources close to Kanye say he’s attracted to Trump’s ability to start a movement without using conventional/politically correct ways.

Sources close to ‘Ye tell us his Thursday night confession about Trump was mainly about his ability to start a movement via not so conventional or politically correct methods. Our source says Kanye’s a big-time believer in conflict bringing change, and thinks Trump’s campaign will spark conversation on both sides. As for the Donald’s controversial comments about Mexicans and Muslims … we’re told ‘Ye’s not down with any of that.

Check out the video below: