Kanye West was sent to UCLA Medical Center for a psychiatric evaluation earlier today.

According to reports, police responded to a call for a welfare check on Kanye. He was “acting erratically” at his trainer, Harley Pasternak’s house.

Kanye didn’t want to get any medical help at first, but his management and law enforcement convinced him he needed to go. He was handcuffed to a gurney and hauled off to the hospital.