Kanye West will not be getting out of the hospital any time soon.

According to reports, Ye was originally suppose to get out today (Nov. 28th) and his personal doctor was going to take care of him at home, but that has been cancelled.

The new reports claim Ye is still unstable and will not be able to be released. They're saying there is now no release date set, because he has not recovered yet.

Kim Kardashian is still by his side.