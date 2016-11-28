kim-kardashian-hoping-to-get-kanye-west-home-today

Kim Kardashian is still trying to get over the Paris robbery, but once she found out Kanye West was sent to the hospital for psychiatric problems, she put everything else aside to take care of her husband.

According to reports, Kanye has been really paranoid about people trying to take him and his empire down, and Kim has been at UCLA Medical Center since he was admitted.

The reports claim Kim is hoping to get Kanye home as early as today (Nov. 28th), so she can help him get re-focused. One source says, “She has been an unbelievably devoted spouse. He’s a lucky man.”