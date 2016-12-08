Kanye West Is Back To Making Music

Kanye West is reportedly recovering quickly since he’s been allowed back at home.

According to TMZ, Ye’s creative juices have been flowing again and he decided to build a temporary music studio in his house so he can express his feelings with music.

Sources close to Kanye claim he’s been more relaxed and focused since he got home. The source says the rapper is comparing this recent breakdown to his mother’s death and his near-fatal car crash.

Kanye says some of his best work was created during those crisis.,