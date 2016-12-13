Kanye West Meets With Donald Trump

Less than two weeks after he was released from the hospital, Kanye West was spotted this morning (December 13) walking into Trump Tower in New York City to meet with Donald Trump.

Trump and Kanye later appeared back in the lobby together to pose for a few pictures. Kanye didn’t have much to say, but when asked what the two talked about, Trump simply answered, ‘Life’.

Check out video footage of Kanye walking into Trump Tower below:

Kanye West meets with President-elect Donald Trump at Trump Tower https://t.co/8drtNPWSqR pic.twitter.com/yfK9uEres8 — CNN (@CNN) December 13, 2016