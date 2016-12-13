Rap Basement

Kanye West

Kanye West Meets With Donald Trump

Posted By on December 13, 2016

kanye-west-donald-trump-b4066de3-ce94-4f4b-bb1c-35d6bdf8b924

Less than two weeks after he was released from the hospital, Kanye West was spotted this morning (December 13) walking into Trump Tower in New York City to meet with Donald Trump.

Trump and Kanye later appeared back in the lobby together to pose for a few pictures. Kanye didn’t have much to say, but when asked what the two talked about, Trump simply answered, ‘Life’.

Check out video footage of Kanye walking into Trump Tower below:

 

 

  • Cory S.

    Kim Scott is still abusing me. I am not friends with her sisters nor cousins either. She abuses Marshall too, and Isis, and etc.

  • Cory S.

    I hope Kanye gets better, by the way. What a tough time of year for him. <3 Kim West K.
    #jawsclenched
    Cory~

