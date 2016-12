Kanye West has officially cancelled the second leg of his Saint Pablo Tour.

It was originally reported that the 2017 portion of the tour would be put on hold while Ye was getting better, but new reports claim it’s officially cancelled.

The report claim Ye’s people contacted the concert promoter Live Nation to inform them that the second leg of the tour will no longer happen. A majority of the stops were in Europe, but no dates were set and no tickets had been sold yet.