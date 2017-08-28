Rap Basement

Kendrick Lamar

Kendrick Lamar Wins Video Of The Year Award At The 2017 MTV VMAs

August 28, 2017

Kendrick Lamar’s DAMN project has been one of the best projects of 2017 and the visuals that accompanied the songs were just as good.

Last night at the MTV VMAs Kendrick’s visual for “HUMBLE” won him Video of The Year award.

Alongside Dave Meyers and Dave Free, Kendrick also received an award for Best Hip-Hop Video for the same video earlier in the night.

Kendrick said the following about receiving the award;

 “Man, glory to God every time, giving us these amazing talents. …I ain’t nothing wihout my team, Dave Free. I’ve been rocking with this guy since I was fourteen years old. We always put our heads together. He’s one of the greatest visionaries today in the game.”

