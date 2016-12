Ever since Lil Wayne expressed his feelings of being ‘mentally defeated’ and wanting to call it quits for good, tons of celebrities and fellow rappers have urged Weezy to stay positive and to not drop the mic just yet.

Kendrick Lamar feels the same. While in the studio, K.Dot recorded a video message to Wayne. The TDE rapper admitted he was ‘off the juice’, which led to some hilarious quotes and rapping.

Peep the message below: