Kevin Gates Gets Official Release Date

Kevin Gates is set to be released from prison in just a few days.
Gates has been locked up for about 9 months now after he was sent to a Florida prison to serve 5 months for kicking a women in the chest back in 2015.
Once Gates was released from the Florida prison, he was sent right back in for an outstanding weapons-related warrant.
According to TMZ, Lindsey Hess at the Illinois Department of Correction says,
Kevin’s scheduled to be released on Wednesday, after serving 9 months. Hess says Gates is getting out on parole, and his release conditions include mandatory supervision and no possession of firearms.