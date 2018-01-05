Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Kevin Gates Gets Official Release Date
529
0
French Montana Speaks On Khloe Kardashian’s Pregnancy
503
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Fabolous & Jadakiss Friday On Elm Street
2409
8
Eminem REVIVAL (Album Stream)
2396
6
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Kevin Gates

Kevin Gates Gets Official Release Date

Posted By on January 5, 2018

Kevin Gates is set to be released from prison in just a few days.

Gates has been locked up for about 9 months now after he was sent to a Florida prison to serve 5 months for kicking a women in the chest back in 2015.

Once Gates was released from the Florida prison, he was sent right back in for an outstanding weapons-related warrant.

According to TMZ, Lindsey Hess at the Illinois Department of Correction says,

Kevin’s scheduled to be released on Wednesday, after serving 9 months. Hess says Gates is getting out on parole, and his release conditions include mandatory supervision and no possession of firearms.

 

Latest Kevin Gates

Kevin Gates Sent Back To Jail As He Was Getting Out
10522 525 795
9
Kevin Gates Sentenced To 6 Months In Jail For Kicking Female Fan
12878 525 973
4
Kevin Gates Kevin Gates Feat. PnB Rock – Beautiful Scars
1826
2
Kevin Gates Kevin Gates – Had To
1721
2
Kevin Gates “Had To” Video
543
0
Kevin Gates “Imagine That” Video
821
0
Kevin Gates “What If” Video
781
0

Recent Stories

Kevin Gates Gets Official Release Date
529
0
French Montana Speaks On Khloe Kardashian’s Pregnancy
503
0
Kim Kardashian And Kanye West’s Son Hospitlized For Pneumonia
1760
3
Remy Ma Is Pregnant?
3031
3
Kevin Gates Could Be Out On Parole In A Few Weeks?!
4037
2
More News

Trending Songs

Liam Payne ft. Rita Ora For You
119
2
Justin Timberlake Filthy
251
0
Kodak Black Here It Is
318
0
Lloyd Banks Young And Reckless
238
0
Cozz Questions
199
1
Skillz Murda Gram (Uncle Murda Diss)
503
0
Dizzy Wright ft. Jarren Benton, Audio Push, Demrick, Emilio Rojas & Reezy Peace To The Land
715
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Bruno Mars Ft. Cardi B “Finesse” (Remix) Official Video
529
0
Lil Durk “India” Video
304
3
SiR Feat. ScHoolboy Q “Something Foreign” Video
225
1
More Videos

Featured Stories

Kevin Gates Gets Official Release Date
French Montana Speaks On Khloe Kardashian’s Pregnancy
Kim Kardashian And Kanye West’s Son Hospitlized For Pneumonia