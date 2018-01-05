Kevin Gates Gets Official Release Date

Kevin Gates is set to be released from prison in just a few days.

Gates has been locked up for about 9 months now after he was sent to a Florida prison to serve 5 months for kicking a women in the chest back in 2015.

Once Gates was released from the Florida prison, he was sent right back in for an outstanding weapons-related warrant.

According to TMZ, Lindsey Hess at the Illinois Department of Correction says,