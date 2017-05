Kevin Gates was set to get out of jail today, but he got re-arrested right as authorities were about to let him free.

According to reports, Gates had just finished serving time for kicking a woman in the face at a concert in Florida. He was sentenced to 6 months, but was set to get out a month early.

The rapper was being processed out of jail today, but authorities found an outstanding weapons related warrant, so he was sent right back to jail.