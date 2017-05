Kodak Black could be locked up for up to 8 years after he was found guilty of violating his house arrest.

Judge Thomas Lynch hit the rapper with 5 guilty verdicts Wednesday in a Fort Lauderdale courtroom after he concluded that Kodak did violate his house arrest.

Although Kodak got a lot of bad news, he was found not guilty of a battery charge he was facing.

The rapper will be sentenced next month, and the prosecutors was to give him the max, which is 8 years in prison.