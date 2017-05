Boosie Badazz was pissed after his concert was cancelled after someone fired gun shots Saturday night.

According to reports, Boosie waste to headline at Virginia Motorsports Park for the 2nd Annual Spring Fest, but gunfire before his set ended things before they began.

Police from 5 different cities had to respond to the shooting, but there were no suspects have been arrested. Although there were no deaths, 2 victims were hospitalized.

Boosie posted a video expressing his frustration.