Boosie Badazz sent his son a birthday message on social media and he says he’s getting him a girl to give him oral sex?

Boosie took to his Instagram account to wish his 14 year-old son, Tootie Raw, a happy birthday, and said he has a bag of money and a “a bad bitch to give u some head” waiting on him.

Peep the post below and let us know how you feel about it: