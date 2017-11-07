Rap Basement

Lil Boosie

Boosie Concert Shooting Caught On Camera By Drone

Posted By on November 7, 2017

Boosie’s recent concert had multiple shootings, and one of them was caught on camera by a drone hovering over the event.

The drone footage shows concertgoers outside the rappers show in Gardena Friday night, and in the middle of the crowd a man is seen in a blue jacket raise a gun and start shooting. The crowd ran as soon as the shots were fired.

In the footage you can hear and see someone return fire and multiple people are seen running away from the scene with weapons in hand.

There was at least one other shooting during the show, which left 2 people with gunshot wounds and several others with injuries.

 

Peep the footage below:

