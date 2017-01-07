Lil Wayne Isn’t Releasing ‘Tha Carter V’ Until He Gets His Money

Lil Wayne says Birdman was full of it when he declared ‘Tha Carter V” was coming out soon.

According to reports, Weezy thinks Birdman needs to shut up about the release of the album, and start paying up.

The reports also claim Wayne feels like Birdman is just trying to “look like the nice guy” when talking about putting the beef behind him. Wayne has yet to hear a word about the settling of the $51 million lawsuit, and the album isn’t seeing the light of day until thats taken care of.

Although it seem like there will never be a settlement, sources say Birman met with Universal Music Group just last week trying to figure out a payment that will make Weezy happy.

#FreeThaCarter