Lil Wayne had to get his security to go after a guy who threw a drink at him during his recent concert in Idaho.

According to reports, Wayne was in the middle of performing “A Milli” Sunday night in Garden City, Idaho when someone in the crowd tossed a drink at the stage nearly hitting the rapper.

Weezy was pissed and decided to get his “goon squad” to take care of the situation. He decided to cut the end the show early after the incident.

Check out footage of the incident below.