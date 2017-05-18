Lil Wayne Threatens Martin Shkreli After More Songs Leaked From ‘Tha Carter V’

Lil Wayne wants Martin Shkreli to give up his copy of “Tha Carter V” and is threatening the pharma exec with a lawsuit if he leaks anymore songs from the album.

According to reports, Wayne’s lawyers and Universal Music have sent out cease and desist letters after Martin leaked more songs from the project earlier this month.

The pharma boy first played music from C5 on the internet around Christmas time, but Weezy didn’t sure because he promised he wouldn’t leak anymore music. 5 months later Skreli leaked 2 more songs during a lifestream.

Wayne’s camp thinks Martin is just doing all of this to get attention, but they aren’t with it. If he leaks anymore songs he can expect a big lawsuit coming his way.