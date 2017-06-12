Rap Basement

Lil Wayne

Lil Wayne Takes More Shots At Birdman During Concert (Video)

Posted By on June 12, 2017

Lil Wayne told Birdman to “suck my d**k” during a recent performance.

During a recent show, Weezy told Birdman to “suck my d**k,” which could be a response to Birdman’s throwback picture he posted of Wayne and himself from their early Cash Money days.

There have been rumors going around that the two have worked out some of their issues, but after this recent incident, it’s pretty clear things are still unsettled.

Although Birdman didn’t directly address Wayne‘s recent diss, he did took to Instagram to post another throwback post of them.

 

