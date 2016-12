Lil Wayne was hospitalized AGAIN for yet ANOTHER seizure. The seizure occurred last week and was so bad that he had to cancel his performance at TAO nightclub in Las Vegas for a UFC 200 party. The incident happened just moments from when he was set to take the stage.

Apparently Wayne says it was a medication issue and doctors are having trouble figuring out the right amount of medicine he needs. Wayne was released from ICU and is now back in Miami.