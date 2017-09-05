Rap Basement

Lil Wayne Suffers More Seizures; Daughter Gives Update

Posted By on September 5, 2017

 

Lil Wayne suffered more epileptic  seizures over the weekend.

According to reports, Weezy had a show Friday night (Sept. 1st) in St. Petersburg, Florida and another one Saturday night (Sept. 2nd) in Indiana before he suffered multiple seizures Sunday night (Sept. 4th).

The people who were backstage at both shows say Wayne seemed healthy and on time for both shows, and was not seen sipping any codeine cough syrup.

Doctors put the rapper on bed rest, and told him not to fly, which caused him to cancel his Las Vegas show at Drai‘s.

The footage of the rapper on stage at Saturday’s show no signs of any type of complications.

Weezy’s daughter Reginae Carter gave an update on her dads conditions via Twitter.

