Lil Wayne No Longer Considers Birdman Family; Plans On Releasing Mixtapes

Lil Wayne recently sat down with Hip Hollywood, and had a whole lot to discuss.

When it came to Birdman and their relationship, Wayne was very clear on his stance.

“I’m 34, baby. I’m too old for friends. No, his last name isn’t ‘Carter,’ baby,” Lil Waynesaid when the interviewer referred to Birdman as family. “He’s not family.”

Wayne also went on to discuss his retirement plans, or lack thereof :

“If you are a fan of mine, gone and get behind me. And know that if there’s a wall at the end of the tunnel, I’mma bust that bitch down. And guess what? There’s a lot of light on the other side,” the rapper said. “I know for a fact I’m gon’ always do the mixtape thing,” Wayne said. “Because I got too much music sitting around … That’s a part of my history. There’s a lot of people that put mixtapes out, but everybody know the world stop when I put one out.”

