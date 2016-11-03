Lil Wayne Apologizes For Black Lives Matter Comments

Lil Wayne is under a lot of heat after an interview on ABC ‘s Nightline aired in which, among other things, Wayne made it clear he doesn’t know too much about the Black Lives Matter movement.

“I am a young black rich [muthafucka],” he told ABC reporter Linsey Davis. “If that don’t let you know that America understand black [bleeped out] matter these days, I don’t know what it is. That man white [points at cameraman]; he filmin’ me. I’m a [nigga]. I don’t know what you mean man. Don’t come at me with that dumb [shit], ma’am. My life matter. Especially to my [bitches].”

TMZ caught up with Wayne a few days after that the reporter started asking him questions concerning comments madeabout his daughter, and that didn’t sit well with the Young Money General: