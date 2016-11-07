Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Meek Mill Lands $200K New Years Eve Show
463
0
Kanye West Cancels 2017 Saint Pablo Tour Dates
1151
1
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

free-bricks-zone-6
Gucci Mane & Future Free Bricks 2 (Zone 6 Edition)
7637
0
project-pat
Project Pat Street God 4
5757
5
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Lil Wayne

Lil Wayne’s Daughter Blasts T.I. For Using Social Media To Attack Her Dad

Posted By on November 7, 2016

ATLANTA, GA - NOVEMBER 29: Lil Wayne and Reginae Carter attend Reginae's "All White" Sweet 16 birthday party at Summerour Studio on November 29, 2014 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/FilmMagic)

T.I. recently bashed Lil Wayne on Instagram over his comments about the “Black Lives Matters” movement, and now Weezy’s daughter has come to back her dad up.

Wayne’s daughter decided she needed to call T.I. out because he decided to use social media to address her dad, instead of simply calling or texting him. “You lost his number?” she wrote, adding, “You should have copied and pasted this and sent it to him thru via text but u wanna seek for attention.

Check out Wayne’s daughters comments below.

Ballerific Comment Creepin —- 🌾👀🌾 #reginaecarter #commentcreepin

A photo posted by Baller Alert (@balleralert) on

Latest Lil Wayne

lil-wayne-david-banner
Has Lil Wayne Signed With Jay Z And Roc-A-Fella?
13764 525 1040
6
Lil Wayne Apologizes For Black Lives Matter Comments
8470 525 640
3
lil-wayne
Lil Wayne Lil Wayne Feat. Gudda Gudda – Grateful
21838
15
lil-wayne
Lil Wayne Lil Wayne – No Mercy (Undisputed Show Intro)
5612
6

Recent Stories

Meek Mill Lands $200K New Years Eve Show
463
0
Kanye West Cancels 2017 Saint Pablo Tour Dates
1151
1
Drake & Jennifer Lopez Dating?
3375
2
Young Thug Gets Dropped On His Head (Video)
6895
3
Soulja Boy Arrested After Online Threats
6697
5
More News

Trending Songs

chance
Chance The Rapper & Jeremih I Shoulda Left You
490
0
21-savage
21 Savage 100
1019
0
rich-chigga
Rich Chigga Seventeen
874
0
rich-homie-quan
Rich Homie Quan ft. YFN Lucci Ya Ya
926
0
774d46b3f2456e6a68197988ee7f18cf
Murda Mook ft. Audi Rob 100 Dollar Bill
410
2
309d113279b2306445e543f266222f7d
Soulja Boy Whole Lot Of Money
476
0
998aade08856edc317f8b39d10ec7cd3
Papoose ft. Fat Joe & Jaquan Back On My Bullshit
622
2
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Check-Out-This-Yeezy-Boost-Inspired-Cadillac-Escalade
Check Out This Yeezy Boost Inspired Cadillac Escalade
450
0
IAMSU-Boss-UP-Video
IAMSU! “Boss UP” Video
265
0
Sneaker-Shopping-with-Lil-Uzi-Vert
Sneaker Shopping with Lil Uzi Vert
715
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Meek Mill Lands $200K New Years Eve Show
meek-mill
Kanye West Cancels 2017 Saint Pablo Tour Dates
kanye-west-wont-be-released-from-hospital
Drake & Jennifer Lopez Dating?
screen-shot-2016-12-20-at-11-48-09-pm