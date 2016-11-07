Lil Wayne’s Daughter Blasts T.I. For Using Social Media To Attack Her Dad

T.I. recently bashed Lil Wayne on Instagram over his comments about the “Black Lives Matters” movement, and now Weezy’s daughter has come to back her dad up.

Wayne’s daughter decided she needed to call T.I. out because he decided to use social media to address her dad, instead of simply calling or texting him. “You lost his number?” she wrote, adding, “You should have copied and pasted this and sent it to him thru via text but u wanna seek for attention.”

Check out Wayne’s daughters comments below.