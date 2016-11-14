Has Lil Wayne Signed With Jay Z And Roc-A-Fella?

Lil Wayne was one of many artists who hit the stage at The Camp Flog Gnaw Festival in Los Angeles over the weekend.

During his performance of ‘I’m Me‘, Wayne not only replaced the line “I’m a muthafuckin’ Cash Money millionaire” with “I’m a muthafuckin’ Roc-A-Fella millionaire”, but continued to throw up the Roc’s symbol during his set.

Hip Hop journalist Eric Diep posted the clip of Wayne to Twitter, and mentioned how random the Roc-A-Fella shoutout was. Quickly after, one of Wayne’s go-to producers, Infamous, responded- and has everyone even more convinced that Weezy signing to JayZ is a real possibility.

Check out the footage below: