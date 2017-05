Lil Yachty pretty much took over Hollywood Blvd during a fan meet up on Thursday for his “Teenage Emotions” album release party.

Yachty and some die hard fans strolled down Hollywood Blvd, but the rapper decided to stop at Loews Hollywood Hotel, where he decided he was going to start a food fight.

Police were called to the scene, but it is unclear if Yachty got in any trouble for starting the fight.

Check out the footage below: