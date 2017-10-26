Lil Yachty Inks Deal With Reebok

Lil Yachty is the newest rapper to ink a partnership deal with a big athletic apparel company.
Yachty took to social media to reveal he is the newest member of the Reebok family. The Atlanta rapper joins Machine Gun Kelly, Rae Sremmurd, Amber Rose, Future & Gucci Mane for Reeboks new campaign.. Lil Yachty chose to announce the deal via Instagram with a photo of himself wearing Reebok shoes and the caption,
“New addition to Team @reebok 🙂 Thank You Reebok, For This Opportunity. I’m More Than Appreciative.. #Family,”
Peep the post below.