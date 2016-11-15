Hamilton’s Lin-Manuel Miranda Was Bullied In High School By Immortal Technique

Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda recently hit up Marc Maron‘s WTF podcast. While chatting with Maron, Lin revealed that rapper Immortal Technique not only went to his high school, but was a notorious bully.

“He was our school bully. He terrorized kids, he threw them in the garbage. I got thrown in the garbage by him. He was just Felipe and he scared the shit out of us.”

Miranda also went on to talk about a few things the two MC’s had in common back then, including theatre.

“He got a part Senior year and I was like, ‘Oh my god, I’m in a fucking play with the dude that scares the shit out of all my friends!’ “He’s one of the most political, ideological [rappers]. He really made an incredible life for himself as a rapper. He was a really angry kid and it’s been wonderful to watch him grow up and find a political outlet for that anger”

You can listen to the whole episode of WTF HERE.