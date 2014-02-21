Ludacris Blames Financial Problems On Paul Walker’s Death?

Atlanta rapper Ludacris is reportedly blaming the death of friend and former Fast and the Furious co-star Paul Walker for his current money problems he is going through.

According to reports, Ludacris claims the money he is losing from the Fast and Furious 7 movie that is on hold right now is causing him finical problems.

Ludacris can’t afford to pay thousands of dollars in child support — and he’s blaming his financial woes on the death of his “Fast and Furious” co-star Paul Walker. Ludacris was in court Wednesday with his baby mama, Tamika Fuller … who’s demanding Luda pay her $15K a month to take care of his 2-month-old baby daughter, Cai. But Luda went to court and told the judge … he was counting on “Fast and Furious 7” money to make his payments, and the movie is now on hold so his payday went away. (TMZ)

Luda is set to pay roughly $7,000 a month for monthly child support until he returns to court.