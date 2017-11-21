Mariah Carey Signs With JAY-Z’s Roc Nation Management

Mariah Carey is looking to reclaim the throne as music’s Queen. According to Page Six, the singer has revamped her whole team, in hopes of getting her career back on track. The move comes just weeks after Mariah fired her long time manager, Stella Bulochnikov.

“[Mariah’s] cleaning house,” an anonymous souce told Page Six. “She is getting legitimate people, assistants, a lawyer, and Stella is not happy about it.” “Previously, there were all kinds of people involved [in her career] and Mariah didn’t even know those people,” the source later added. “She had to distance herself from all that and she’s now cleaning house.”

The signing has yet to be confirmed by either parties.