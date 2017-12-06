Rap Basement

Ma$e

Mase Sends Warning To Cam’ron: “If It Doesn’t Stop It’s Gon’ End Bad”

Posted By on December 6, 2017

Mase sends a warning to Cam’ron: “If it doesn’t stop it’s gon’ end bad.”

Murda Mase dropped a new track titled “Rap Rushmore” featuring DJ Khaled & Diddy, and he went straight to Angie Martinez for a sit down interview.

During the interview, He spoke on a whole bunch of things going in his life right now, including his beef with Cam’ron.

Mase said,

“The spirit of the song is whatever happened when we were 19, grow up. Anybody should understand that. Whatever we went through at 19, 20 or even 21, grow up.” Mase said before adding that he only participated in the beef because he had to. “You knew eventually I was going to come out the house. you knew that. So why keep going there? thats what he wanted. He got what he wanted” 

Angie then asked the rapper how him and Cam could end the beef, and he replied “I told you how it ends. If it doesn’t stop it’s gon’ end bad for him.”

Mase added,

“Really I aint have nothing else to say. I said what I needed to say. He went on the radio and said what he needed to say. I go on the radio and say what I have to say. It could stop there or it don’t have to.”

Watch the interview below:

