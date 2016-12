Meek Mill is back at it again with the Drake disses. Meek took to his Snap Chat to blast Drake AGAIN, but this time he is claiming The Weeknd gave Drizzy half his album for him to use. How do you feel about this whole situation? Shouldn’t Meek just leave this beef alone and worry about his own album?

#ShotsFired #MeekMill takes shots at #Drake on snapchat and claims #TheWeeknd writes all his music Thoughts? A photo posted by HOLLYWOOD UNLOCKED (@hollywoodunlocked) on Jun 8, 2016 at 10:13am PDT