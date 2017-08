Meek Mill’s crew jumped Safaree outside of DJ Khaled’s BET Awards party, and Meek sent a warning to him before the weekend started.

According to TMZ, Meek Mill‘s crew gave Safaree a warning to stay away from him and his crew, but he apparently didn’t care about the warning.

Sources close to Safaree say he wasn’t going to look like a chump and hide out all weekend, so he did what he wanted to.

Watch Safaree get jumped HERE.