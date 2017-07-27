Meek Mill Speaks On Trick Daddy’s Threats

Trick Daddy recently went off on Meek Mill for dissing his hometown of Miami during an interview with Hot 97.

Trick took to social media to demand a public apology to him and his city. “Miami n—as are not followers… Don’t use my city or my n—as for character references,” Trick says in the video. “I will get out of character. Do not fuck with me. Dirt bikes, Cuban links, and Yachts? We cocaine cowboys, n—a.”

Meek has finally decided to address the post on the Cosmic Kev show on Power 99 when he was asked about the situation. Meek feels Trick Daddy should of come to him directly if he had any issues with him and not post it to social media.

“I come from Philadelphia, all our OGs, they don’t get on Instagram where we’re from. If they wanna say something to somebody, they get in contact with them and say it, especially when it’s that type of level of anger,” said the Wins & Lossesrapper. “This goes out to everyone in the rap industry, from hereon till a thousand years, I will always be handled with respect in live person. That’s just that.”

Meek also addressed his issues with Drake and his breakup with Nicki Minaj during the interview. Peep the full interview below.