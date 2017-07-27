Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Amber Rose Fires Back At Wiz Khalifa’s Mom
503
1
Wiz Khalifa’s Mom Suing Amber Rose
1032
1
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Jay Z 4:44 (Album Stream)
5784
7
Lil Wayne In Tune We Trust (EP)
2793
7
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Meek Mill

Meek Mill Speaks On Trick Daddy’s Threats

Posted By on July 27, 2017

 Meek Mill has addressed Trick Daddy’s recent social media threat.

Trick Daddy recently went off on Meek Mill for dissing his hometown of Miami during an interview with Hot 97.

Trick took to social media to demand a public apology to him and his city. “Miami n—as are not followers… Don’t use my city or my n—as for character references,” Trick says in the video. “I will get out of character. Do not fuck with me. Dirt bikes, Cuban links, and Yachts? We cocaine cowboys, n—a.”

Meek has finally decided to address the post on the Cosmic Kev show on Power 99 when he was asked about the situation. Meek feels Trick Daddy should of come to him directly if he had any issues with him and not post it to social media.

“I come from Philadelphia, all our OGs, they don’t get on Instagram where we’re from. If they wanna say something to somebody, they get in contact with them and say it, especially when it’s that type of level of anger,” said the Wins & Lossesrapper. “This goes out to everyone in the rap industry, from hereon till a thousand years, I will always be handled with respect in live person. That’s just that.”

Meek also addressed his issues with Drake and his breakup with Nicki Minaj during the interview. Peep the full interview below.

  Peep Trick Daddy’s threats below:

.@trickdaddydollars vs. @meekmill

A post shared by Rap Basement (@rapbasement) on

Latest Meek Mill

Meek Mill Blasts Nicki Minaj On New Album
11369 525 859
10
Meek Mill Sent Safaree A Warning Before His Crew Attacked Him (Video)
6525 525 493
0
Meek Mill Meek Mill – 1942 Flows
1125
1
Meek Mill Meek Mill Ft. Young Thug – We Ball
993
0
Chapter 2 of Meek Mill’s Wins And Losses Film
437
3
Chapter 1 of Meek Mill’s Wins And Losses Film
556
1
Meek Mill “Wins And Losses” Film Trailer
768
2

Recent Stories

Amber Rose Fires Back At Wiz Khalifa’s Mom
503
1
Wiz Khalifa’s Mom Suing Amber Rose
1032
1
The Game Speaks On Usher’s Legal Situation (Video)
1628
1
Boosie Badazz Getting His Son A Girl To Give Him Oral Sex For His 14th Birthday?
2118
2
Rapper Yung Mazi Shot And Killed In Atlanta
1879
1
More News

Trending Songs

Corner Boy P ft. Curren$y Couple M's
172
0
Grafh Made You Look
238
0
Don Trip Puzzle Pieces
132
0
Royce Da 5’9 ft. Tech N9ne Barely Human
225
0
Lil Wayne Like A Man
1390
0
King Los Without Me
662
0
Dizzy Wright ft. Big K.R.I.T. Outrageous
794
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

The Roots ft. Bilal “It Ain’t Fair” (Live on Fallon)
106
0
DJ Green Lantern ft. Royce Da 5’9 & Conway “iLL” Video
146
0
Behind the Scenes of Danny Brown’s “Lost”
212
2
More Videos

Featured Stories

Amber Rose Fires Back At Wiz Khalifa’s Mom
Wiz Khalifa’s Mom Suing Amber Rose
The Game Speaks On Usher’s Legal Situation (Video)