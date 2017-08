Meek Mill was arrested in NYC and charged with reckless endangerment.

According to reports, Meek was picked up by NYPD around 10:15 PM Thursday after a call was made on Wednesday by witnesses who claim they saw a group of people riding on dirt bikes doing wheelies and dangerously down a New York street.

Police took to social media and claim they were able to identify Meek, who was alledgedly riding without a helmet.