Meek Mill Facing Prison Time

Meek Mill is facing almost 2 years of prison time for violating his probation.

Meek is set to appear in court on Monday for some serious probation violations in his drug and weapons case. The rapper was arrested back in March for fighting at a St. Louis airport, and again in August for recklessly driving his motorcycle in NYC.

The judge on the case said she was not putting up with any violations, and will throw the book at Meek if he messes up.

Although both cases were dropped, there is still a chance he could get sent back to prison for up to 20 months.