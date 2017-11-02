Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Meek Mill Facing Prison Time
635
1
Offset Dropped Over $500k On Cardi B’s Engagement Ring
926
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Juicy J Highly Intoxicated
1906
2
Future & Young Thug Super Slimey
1826
0
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Meek Mill

Meek Mill Facing Prison Time

Posted By on November 2, 2017

 

Meek Mill is facing almost 2 years of prison time for violating his probation.

Meek is set to appear in court on Monday for some serious probation violations in his drug and weapons case. The rapper was arrested back in March for fighting at a St. Louis airport, and again in August for recklessly driving his motorcycle in NYC.

The judge on the case said she was not putting up with any violations, and will throw the book at Meek if he messes up.

Although both cases were dropped, there is still a chance he could get sent back to prison for up to 20 months.

Latest Meek Mill

Meek Mill Arrested In New York City
6101 525 461
6
Meek Mill Speaks On Trick Daddy’s Threats
10257 525 775
4
Meek Mill Meek Mill – Team Rich
2581
3
Meek Mill Meek Mill – 1942 Flows
1668
1
Meek Mill ‘Save Me’ Video
1006
0
Meek Mill Goes Sneaker Shopping With Complex
754
0
Chapter 2 of Meek Mill’s Wins And Losses Film
688
4

Recent Stories

Meek Mill Facing Prison Time
635
1
Offset Dropped Over $500k On Cardi B’s Engagement Ring
926
0
Cardi B & Offset Working On TV Wedding Special Deal
1429
3
Offset & Quavo Tried To Fight Much Bigger Guy; They Failed (Video)
5969
1
Cardi B Sued By Model For Using His Picture?
3031
4
More News

Trending Songs

Ace Hood 3 Bless
463
0
Miguel Told You So
331
0
N.E.R.D. ft. Rihanna Lemon
225
0
Hopsin Witch Doctor
251
0
Fat Trel Bodak Yellow (Gleesh Mix)
238
0
Stalley ft. Migos My Line
185
0
U2 ft. Kendrick Lamar Get Out Of Your Own Way
265
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

B.o.B Feat. Young Dro & London Jae “Tweakin” Video
172
0
N.E.R.D Feat. Rihanna “Lemon” Video
132
0
Rich The Kid Feat. Kendrick Lamar “New Freezer” Video
344
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Meek Mill Facing Prison Time
Offset Dropped Over $500k On Cardi B’s Engagement Ring
Cardi B & Offset Working On TV Wedding Special Deal