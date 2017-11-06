Meek Mill Sentenced To 2-4 Years In Prison

Looks like Meek Mill is heading back to prison for at least 2 years.

CBS Philly’s Joe Holden reported that the MMG rapper is slated to serve 2-4 yer sin prison for violating his parole.

According to TMZ, a judge ruled that Meek’s 2017 arrests for an altercation at the St. Louis airport, on top of a reckless driving charge were violations of his probation from a 2008 drug and weapons conviction. Even though both of these cases were later thrown out, it was enough for the judge to give Meek a sentence.