Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Boosie Concert Shooting Caught On Camera By Drone
119
0
Meek Mill’s Judge Sent Him Back To Jail Because Of Personal Beef?
926
2
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Future & Young Thug Super Slimey
1959
0
Offset, 21 Savage & Metro Boomin Without Warning
1456
1
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Meek Mill

Meek Mill Sentenced To 2-4 Years In Prison

Posted By on November 6, 2017

Looks like Meek Mill is heading back to prison for at least 2 years.

CBS Philly’s Joe Holden reported that the MMG rapper is slated to serve 2-4 yer sin prison for violating his parole.

According to TMZ, a judge ruled that Meek’s 2017 arrests for an altercation at the St. Louis airport, on top of a reckless driving charge were violations of his probation from a 2008 drug and weapons conviction. Even though both of these cases were later thrown out, it was enough for the judge to give Meek a sentence.

Latest Meek Mill

Meek Mill’s Judge Sent Him Back To Jail Because Of Personal Beef?
926 525 70
2
Meek Mill Facing Prison Time
3693 525 279
6
Meek Mill Meek Mill – Team Rich
2726
3
Meek Mill Meek Mill – 1942 Flows
1813
2
Meek Mill ‘Save Me’ Video
1046
0
Meek Mill Goes Sneaker Shopping With Complex
821
0
Chapter 2 of Meek Mill’s Wins And Losses Film
701
4

Recent Stories

Boosie Concert Shooting Caught On Camera By Drone
119
0
Meek Mill’s Judge Sent Him Back To Jail Because Of Personal Beef?
926
2
Meek Mill Sentenced To 2-4 Years In Prison
1363
1
Blac Chyna’s First Rap Song Released?
741
1
Fetty Wap Arrested DUI, Drag Racing & More
2885
4
More News

Trending Songs

Iamsu! Talk To 'Em
172
0
Bodega BAMZ Poof
185
0
Too Short ft. Mozzy, Nef The Pharaoh & Mistah F.A.B. Save All That Love
728
1
Ashanti ft. Ty Dolla $ign Say Less
582
0
DRAM Check Ya Fabrics
278
1
Franc Grams ft. Dave East & Nipsey Hussle Over It All
344
2
Roy Wood$ ft. Lil Yachty & Swae Lee Afterparty
424
2
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Tyga “Ni**a Wit Money” Video
185
0
Plies Feat. YoungBoy Never Broke Again “Check Callin'” Video
53
1
Lil Baby “My Drip” Video
371
1
More Videos

Featured Stories

Boosie Concert Shooting Caught On Camera By Drone
Meek Mill’s Judge Sent Him Back To Jail Because Of Personal Beef?
Meek Mill Sentenced To 2-4 Years In Prison