Meek Mill’s Judge Sent Him Back To Jail Because Of Personal Beef?

Meek Mill’s legal team claims he is back in jail because the judge has a beef with him.

According to Meek’s attorney, Joe Tacopina, the prosecutors on the case recommended no jail time, but the judge didn’t care and still threw the book at him.

Tacopina also claims the judge made a strange request last year during a meeting in chambers that might have something to do with it?

Tacopina says the judge suggested to Meek — during a meeting in chambers last year — he do a remake of Boyz II Men’s, “On Bended Knee” … and give her, the judge, a shout-out. Meek thought she was kidding and laughed. Tacopina claims she said, “I’m not kidding,” and when Meek refused to do it, she replied … “Okay, suit yourself.”(TMZ)

Meeks legal team is planning on appealing the sentence.