Meek Mill

Meek Mill & Roc Nation Sued

Posted By on November 29, 2017

 

Meek Mill & Roc Nation are caught in the middle of a wrongful death lawsuit.

Meek and Roc Nation are reportedly being sued by Jaquan Graves‘s family after he was shot and killed in a parking lot outside Meek Mill’s concert in Connecticut back in December.

According to the lawsuit, Graves had just left the venue when gun shots went off, and one of the bullets struck and killed him.

The suit claims Meek & Roc Nation “allowed thugs to remain on the premises, after exhibiting disorderly, disruptive, argumentative, angry and/or agitated behavior toward patrons.”

A second victim & his family are also going after Meek.

 

