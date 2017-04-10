Karrueche Tran & Quavo Spark Dating Rumors?

Karrueche Tran might be dating Quavo of the Migos?
Chris Brown‘s ex was backstage at Migos concert over the weekend in Biloxi, Mississippi and according to TMZ, she left the show alone with just Quavo.Although the two left together, it isn’t clear if they are an item or just friends hanging out, but Chris Brown sent out a threats to Tran about dating other guys.Brown posted a video saying, “If I love you bitch, ain’t nobody going to have you,” he said in the video post. “Imma make you miserable. Imma chase that nigga out, imma chase your ass around.”