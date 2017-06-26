Rap Basement

HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Migos

Migos & Joe Budden Interview Gets Heated At BET Awards (Video)

Posted By on June 26, 2017

Migos and Joe Budden almost got in to an altercation during an interview at the BET Awards.

Migos were being interview by Budden, DJ Akademiks and Nadeska Alexis for their “Everyday Struggle” show.

The interview went bad after Akademiks decided to bring of the fact that Takeoff was left off their hit song “Bad and Boujee.” Takeoff fired back at the question and after a brief exchange, Budden told Akademiks to end the interview.

Budden felt he was taking too long to end it, so he decided to drop the mic and walk off the set.

Migos weren’t having the disrespect. Watch the incident below.

 

  • Cristefer Young

    Lol media is so rude.

