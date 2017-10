Offset & Quavo of the Migos tried to jump a guy in NYC, but failed miserably.

The two members of the Atlanta rap group got into an altercation on Thursday night at the W Hotel in NYC, after their Power 105.1 Powerhouse concert.

The guy they tried to jump was much bigger than both members, but they still tried to land a few punches. The two didn’t come close to touching the guy and it looked comical from the video that was released.

Peep the video below and you decide.