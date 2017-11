Cardi B recently got engaged to Offset of Migos, and the ring is worth a fortune!

According to the owner of NYC’s Pristine Jewelers, the ring cost $550K and it took a month and a half to make it.

The custom 8-carat stone is surrounded by 2 half-carat pear diamonds and 2 carats of pink and white stones.

The ring was finally finished the Offset proposed at the Philly Powerhouse concert and the rapper picked it up hours before he dropped the knee.