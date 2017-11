XXXTentacion claims he got jumped by Migos in L.A. and posted a video of one of the members walking away from the fight.

X took to Instagram Monday to let everyone know he got jump by the Atlanta trio and they allegedly put a gun on him in L.A..

@migos Allegedly Jumped @xxxtentacion In LA?!

The rapper deleted the video shortly after, but posted a video of Takeoff walking away from the fight.