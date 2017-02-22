Migos And Sean Kingston Involved In Las Vegas Brawl

According to many reports, Atlanta rappers Migos and singer Sean Kingston ran into each other at the Sands Expo and Convention Center in Las Vegas. The encounter quickly got physical, and reports claim Migos stomped out Kingston and ‘beat him badly’. A member of Kingston’s entourage allegedly pulled out a gun and fired a single shot into the air; That member was later detained by Police.

Sources say the altercation started over comments made about rapper Soulja Boy. Video footage has surfaced of both parties seeming to play nice when they ran into eachother: