HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Migos

Migos Take Back Comments About Makonnen Being Gay (Video)

Posted By on March 28, 2017

 

Migos recently bashed iLoveMakonnen for coming out gay, but seem to regret those comments now.

The trio were caught outside LAX when they were asked about the whole Makonnen situation and they say they have no problems with people who are gay. In the article that was published, the group seemed to be bashing Makonnen for being gay and even said, “That’s wack, bro.”

Migos took to Twitter last month to apologize for the comments and the video solidifies the fact that they don’t have a problem with the LGBT community.

