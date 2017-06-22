Rap Basement

Amber Rose Fires Back At Wiz Khalifa's Mom
503
1
Wiz Khalifa's Mom Suing Amber Rose
1032
1
Jay Z 4:44 (Album Stream)
5784
7
Lil Wayne In Tune We Trust (EP)
2793
7
Mobb Deep

Havoc Of Mobb Deep Speaks On Prodigy’s Death (Video)

Posted By on June 22, 2017

Prodigy’s Mobb Deep partner, Havoc, speaks on his death for the first time.

According to TMZ, Havoc didn’t believe the tragic news at first, because he has heard rumors like this before. It wasn’t until hours later that he learned the news was real.

Havoc spoke out for the first time since Prodigy died, and told us he left Las Vegas Sunday knowing Prodigy was in the hospital. Unfortunately, that wasn’t uncommon and Havoc says he wasn’t too concerned — his friend had battled sickle cell throughout their 28 years together. Plus, he’d checked up on him multiple times by phone … and his condition was improving.

Havoc said, “I was really laughing, to be honest with you,” but once he talked with their road manager, reality hit him.

Check out the interview below:

