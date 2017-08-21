Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Mystikal Charged With Rape
675
0
Future Gets Bum-Rushed While Performing; Brawl Erupts (Video)
1800
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

MoneyBagg Yo Federal 3X
1760
0
Jagged Edge Layover (Album Stream)
1376
2
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Mystikal

Mystikal Charged With Rape

Posted By on August 21, 2017

Mystikal was arrested and is being charged with raping a woman in Louisiana.

According to reports,  the rapper gave himself up to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Department Monday. He was booked for first degree rape.

The Shreveport police put out an arrest warrant for the rapper last week, but they weren’t able to find him. The police say a man named Averweone Holman was also booked and charged in connection to the rape.

The rappers camp says the charges phony and he will plead not guilty.

He’s being held on a @2 million bond.

Latest Mystikal

Mystikal Set to Release His First Album in 12 Years
22989 525 1737
0
Mystikal signs to Cash Money
8682 525 656
0
Mystikal Mystikal – Robert Deniro
2991
0

Recent Stories

Mystikal Charged With Rape
675
0
Future Gets Bum-Rushed While Performing; Brawl Erupts (Video)
1800
0
Meek Mill Arrested In New York City
3044
2
Gucci Mane Announces ‘Mr. Davis’ Album; Shares Tracklist
2819
1
Chris Brown Gives Graphic Details About Rihanna Beating (Video)
3812
1
More News

Trending Songs

Mobb Deep Greatness
397
0
A$AP Ferg ft. Playboi Carti Mad Man
728
1
Lil B ft. iLoveMakonnen Global
397
0
Gunplay On A Daily
596
0
Cardi B ft. Messiah Bodak Yellow (Latin Trap Remix)
410
0
A$AP Ferg ft. Meek Mill Trap And A Dream
291
0
Taylor Bennett ft. Chance The Rapper Gimme a Call
397
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Gucci Mane ft. Migos “I Get The Bag” Video
304
0
Snoop Dogg “Neva Left” Video
238
0
Dave East “My Dirty Little Secret” Video
993
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Mystikal Charged With Rape
Future Gets Bum-Rushed While Performing; Brawl Erupts (Video)
Meek Mill Arrested In New York City