Mystikal Charged With Rape

Mystikal was arrested and is being charged with raping a woman in Louisiana.

According to reports, the rapper gave himself up to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Department Monday. He was booked for first degree rape.

The Shreveport police put out an arrest warrant for the rapper last week, but they weren’t able to find him. The police say a man named Averweone Holman was also booked and charged in connection to the rape.

The rappers camp says the charges phony and he will plead not guilty.

He’s being held on a @2 million bond.