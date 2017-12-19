Mystikal Pleads Not Guilty In Rape & Kidnapping Case

Mystikal has pleaded not guilty to the rape and kidnapping charges thrown at him.

The rapper is facing one count of first degree rape and one count of second degree kidnapping, which stems from an alleged assault in a downtown Shreveport casino back in October of 2006 and he has decided to plead not guilty.

Mystikal, born Michael Lawrence Tyler, was indicted on the charges back in September after he turned himself into authorities in August. He is being held at Caddo Correctional Center while he awaits trial.

The rapper is only one of three people being charged in connection to the assault.

Averweone Darnell Holman, 26, is also charged with one count of first-degree rape and one count of second-degree kidnapping, and Tenichia Monieck Wafford, 42, is charged with one count of obstruction of justice. They are also being held at Caddo.

The rapper has a $3 million bond set.