Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Mystikal Pleads Not Guilty In Rape & Kidnapping Case
768
0
XXXTentacion Thrown In Jail; Gets 7 New Felonies
6247
5
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

CyHi The Prynce No Dope On Sundays
2793
8
Wiz Khalifa Laugh Now, Fly Later
2462
4
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Mystikal

Mystikal Pleads Not Guilty In Rape & Kidnapping Case

Posted By on December 19, 2017

Mystikal has pleaded not guilty to the rape and kidnapping charges thrown at him.

The rapper is facing one count of first degree rape and one count of second degree kidnapping, which stems from an alleged assault in a downtown Shreveport casino back in October of 2006 and he has decided to plead not guilty.

Mystikal, born Michael Lawrence Tyler, was indicted on the charges back in September after he turned himself into authorities in August. He is being held at Caddo Correctional Center while he awaits trial.

The rapper is only one of three people being charged in connection to the assault.

Averweone Darnell Holman, 26, is also charged with one count of first-degree rape and one count of second-degree kidnapping, and Tenichia Monieck Wafford, 42, is charged with one count of obstruction of justice. They are also being held at Caddo.

The rapper has a $3 million bond set.

 

Latest Mystikal

Mystikal Charged With Rape
7054 525 533
7
Mystikal Set to Release His First Album in 12 Years
24088 525 1820
0
Mystikal Mystikal – Robert Deniro
3243
0

Recent Stories

Mystikal Pleads Not Guilty In Rape & Kidnapping Case
768
0
XXXTentacion Thrown In Jail; Gets 7 New Felonies
6247
5
Cardi B Buys Offset Very Expensive Birthday Gifts
3322
5
Ty Dolla $ign & YG Pay Aussie Soccer Star Mega Bucks For Nightclub Beatdown
5440
8
Meek Mill Working Multiple Jobs In Prison
6115
7
More News

Trending Songs

Wifisfuneral ft. Lil Skies LilSkiesFuneral
344
1
Nef The Pharaoh Kenan & Kel
238
0
Joyner Lucas Bank Account (Remix)
384
0
Lil Skies ft. Landon Cube Nowadays
199
0
Plies ft. Jeremih Gorgeous
357
0
Wu-Tang ft. Redman, Method Man, Raekwon, U-God & Mathematics Hood Go Bang! (Remix)
371
0
Childish Major ft. DRAM & 6LACK I Like You
556
1
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Jason Derulo Feat. French Montana “Tip Toe” Video
251
0
Migos & Lil Yachty “Ice Tray” Video
318
0
Lil Skies Ft. Landon Cube “Nowadays” Video
304
1
More Videos

Featured Stories

Mystikal Pleads Not Guilty In Rape & Kidnapping Case
XXXTentacion Thrown In Jail; Gets 7 New Felonies
Cardi B Buys Offset Very Expensive Birthday Gifts